Less than a week away from the Montgomery Kidney Walk

by WAKA 8

We are less than a week away from the Alabama Kidney Foundation’s Montgomery Kidney Walk & Celebration.

This year’s event will be held on May 13 at Riverwalk Stadium.

WAKA Anchor Ellis Eskew spoke with Shannon Morrell of the Alabama Kidney Foundation and this year’s patient chair, Mr. James Belton, about the event.

WAKA is a proud partner of the Alabama Kidney Foundation and the annual Kidney Walk.

For more information, visit Montgomery Kidney Walk.