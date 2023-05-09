Summer-Like With Daytime Storms; Warm, Humid Otherwise

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was mainly cloudy, warm, and humid in our area, but mainly rain-free. However, showers and storms likely become scattered about central and south Alabama during the afternoon and at least early evening. While some locations may see heavy rain for at least a short time, other may miss out on rain entirely. Showers and storms fade late Tuesday evening and overnight, not unlike a typical summer pattern.

Otherwise, Tuesday looks warm with highs in the mid 80s and a partly to mostly cloudy sky outside of rain. Wednesday’s weather looks similar, with scattered daytime showers and storms, but possibly even warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for most locations. Rain coverage may decrease both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Both days look very warm, with highs in the upper 80s.

Mother’s day weekend still looks drier, with only isolated showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. More sunshine may fill the sky too. However, that means temperatures could trend even higher, with highs near 90° each day. Similar temperatures may persist into early next week, while the rain chance *could* remain low Monday and Tuesday.