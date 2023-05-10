Camp Hill to Re-Name Town Buildings in Honor of Teens

by Teresa Lawson

Camp Hill native Phil Dowdell was fatally shot during his sister’s 16th birthday party leaving a gap for those who loved and respected him.

As Camp Hill mourns the recent loss of a young person from their community they are reminded of another young life cut short just ten years ago. Karmeshae Thomas lpst her life at age 19 in 2014 and is remembered as a model mother, daughter and student.

Now the Town of Camp Hill is honoring both by changing the names of buildings in the town to memorialize them.

The Town Hall will be changed to honor Karmeshae and the Council Building will be changed in honor of Phil.

A few streets in Camp Hill are already named after those who have left a lasting legacy on the town and Mayor Williams-Cole is hopeful that that naming tradition is one that continues in the foreseeable future.

The renaming resolution will be voted on by the town council Monday May15th at the camp hill town hall at 6 o’clock