Scattered Daytime Storms Through Friday, Less Weekend Rain

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was warm and humid with a mix of sunshine and cloud-cover, but rain-free across central and south Alabama. However, like recent days, that likely changes at some point in the day. Showers and storms become scattered about during the afternoon and linger into the evening. A few storms may become strong to marginally severe, capable of strong straight-line winds and hail.

The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk across central and south Alabama. Most of the rain tapers off Thursday night, but the sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Showers and storms become scattered about again Friday afternoon and linger into the evening. Otherwise, Friday looks very warm and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The rain chance still looks lower, but not zero, Saturday And Mother’s Day. Isolated daytime showers or storms remain possible each day. Both days could be sunnier apart from the low rain chances, and warmer. Temperatures may reach or exceed 90°, especially Sunday. Temperatures remain plenty warm most of next week. Meanwhile, the rain chance looks a bit higher Monday, but could be lower for the rest of the week, if a front manages to push south of our area.