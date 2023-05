Montgomery County Mugshots 5/01/23-5/15/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by WAKA 8

BANKS, ZINEQUA – Theft of Property II

BEAVERS, ANGELA – Possession of Controlled Substance

COBB, JESSICA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

ELLIS, CASIE – Theft of Property 1st Degree

FLOYD, KORDERRIAN – Robbery 1st



FOSTER ARTICE, VIRGIL – Fraudulent use of Credit Card

GILMER, LI CLIFFORD – Attempted Murder

GOLDSMITH, JERAMI – Robbery 3rd

HIGGINBOTTOM, CARLOS – Possession of Marijuana 1st

HUGGINS, KAILA – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



JONES, GABRIEL – Theft of Property 1st

JONES, WILLIAM – Intimidating a Witness

KELLY, SHANDAISHA – Robbery 2nd

KING JR, ALBERT – Sexual Abuse 1st

LASSIC III, JAMES – Breaking, Entering Vehicle



LEES, RHETT WILLIAM – Fugitive From Justice

LITTLE JR, RAYMOND – Robbery 1st

LITTLE SR, RAYMOND – Robbery 1st

LUCAS JR, CURT – Theft of Property 1st

LUSTER, QUARTEZ – Manslaughter



MCDADE, CAMERON – Robbery 1st

MOORE, DEVONTE – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

MORGAN, ANTHONY – Promoting Prison Contraband

PROVO, ANTONIO – Robbery 1st

ROBINSON, MARCUS – Fugitive From Justice



SHEALEY, RAVEN – On Loan From DOC

SMITH, ANDRE – Domestic Violence

TURNER, LASHELLA – Robbery 3rd

WALDROP II, JAMES – Theft of Property 1st

WALKER, SIMONE – Possession of Controlled Substance



WEDGEWORTH, FRANKLIN – Holding for United States Marshal Only

WHITE, DETRAYREON – Murder

WHITLOW, CURRY – Holding for United States Marshal Only

WILLIAMS, DARRYL – Theft of Property 3rd

WOODALL, DESI – Burglary 3rd



YARBROUGH, JOSHUA – Robbery 3rd

YOUNG JR, MELVIN – Criminal Trespass 3rd

