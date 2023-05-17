Rain Still Expected Today, But Cooler Afternoon Temps

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off with some passing clouds and very warm conditions. Most of us will hover near 90° today with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Rain will ease up tonight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will be more of the same with highs in the low 80s and the chance for afternoon showers and storms.

A cold front will be pushing through the area Friday and will keep cooler temperatures around to end the week. However more rain and storms will be around for Saturday, but that system will usher in much calmer conditions for Sunday and next week!