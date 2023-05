Violent Inmate Escapes Elmore County Prison

by Jerome Jones

The Alabama Dept. Of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate.

ADOC officials say Tandion Markeeice Stroudemire escaped from Staton Correctional Facility at about 2a.m. Thursday morning.

Stoudemire is serving a sentence for an Attempted Murder charge in Montgomery County.

If you see him call 911, or ADOC 1-800-831-8825