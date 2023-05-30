Sunny Tuesday but Increasing Rain Chance to End May

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday is starting off fairly cool with several communities in the upper 50s! Temperatures will rise to the mid 80s for most of us today with a good bit of sunshine. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will likely start off fairly warm with more cloud cover over head. Rain chances will be slightly higher than today but temperatures will be fairly similar.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s to end the week but likely upper 80s and lower 90s for the weekend. Rain chances still remain fairly low but will still be in the forecast.