Baldwin County girl honored for her service to veterans

by WAKA 8

A Baldwin County girl is being honored for her service to veterans in her county.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs honored Foley-native Harleigh Brockett at a special ceremony in Montgomery Wednesday.

As a sixth-grader at Magnolia School, Brockett organized a school project to lead her classmates to show appreciation for the ones in her community.

The project included students donating different items to make gift bags for veterans, which were delivered to the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette and ADVA Veterans Service Office in Foley.

Brockett was the recipient of the Red Ribbon Leadership Project at her efforts at her school.

“As my service project, I chose to do something near and dear to my heart,” said Brockett. “I knew I wanted to do something for veterans because I realize the sacrifices they have made for our country. I decided to do gift bags as a small way to show my appreciation for the sacrifices that veterans and their families have made for our country. I know gift bags are just a small gesture of appreciation, but I hope they brought joy to the people that received them and they know they are appreciated.”

ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis presented Brockett with a commendation from Governor Kay Ivey, an ADVA challenge coin and a “Service Never Stops” t-shirt.

“Harleigh has a passion, a drive and a maturity that is rare. And, truly, her dedication and service for veterans are honorable and prestigious,” said Commissioner Davis. “What is simply incredible is how she has grasped the values and principles that even at a young age to identify the bigger picture and seize the opportunity to support the veterans in her community.”

Brockett plans to continue to project annually.