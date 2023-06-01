Montgomery County Mugshots 5/16/23-5/31/23
All are innocent until proven guilty
ALLEN, NICHOLAS – Financial Exploit of Elderly
ANDERSON, JAMEELAH – Arson 1st
BANKS, DECAREO – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd
BLEDSON, JAYLAN – Robbery 1st
BOWLIN, TYLER – Domestic Violence
BROADEN, MYREICO – Arson 1st
BURTON, DERIUS – Criminal Mischief 1st
CHADWICK, BRADLEY – Unlawful Use of Facsimile of Official Identifiation Card
CHILSOM, SAMMIE – Trafficking Cocaine
CLEVELAND, LAGEORGE – Certain Person Forbidden To Possess A Pistol
COOPER, ASHLEY – Posesssion of Controlled Substance
ELLISOR, JEFFREY – Burglary 3rd
FARAJ, BASEM – Attempted Sodomy 1st
FINLEY, ELIJAH – Domestic Violence 2nd
FLOWERS, KAWANDA – Domestic Violence 3rd
FRANKLIN JR, ROBERT – Violation of Domestic Protection Order Enforcement ACT
GENTRY, DEVONTAE – Robbery 1st
GRANT, CHIQUITA – Theft of Property 1st
HICKS, LAMARKEST – Robbery 1ST
JOHNSON, KANIAUS – Assault 2nd
JONES, JONATHAN – Theft of Property 3rd
LIVINGSTON, TONY – Theft of Property 3rd
MITCHELL, STEVEN – Trafficking Marijuana
RUDOLPH, TRAVONTAYE – Capital Murder of Person in a Vehicle From Outside The Vehicle
SANFORD, ISHABOONDA – Fugitive from Justice
SCOTT, QUONDRIOUS – Auto Burglary
TALLEY, RODNEY – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
WARE, WILLIE – Breaking, Entering Vehicle
WELLS, DEDRICK – Robbery 1st
WHEELER, CORNELIUS – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
WILLIAMS, DION – Theft of Property 1st
WILLIAMS, RANDALL – Domestic Violence 3rd
WILLIAMSON, DALLAS – Theft of Property 1st
