Montgomery County Mugshots 5/16/23-5/31/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by WAKA 8

ALLEN, NICHOLAS – Financial Exploit of Elderly

ANDERSON, JAMEELAH – Arson 1st

BANKS, DECAREO – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

BLEDSON, JAYLAN – Robbery 1st

BOWLIN, TYLER – Domestic Violence



BROADEN, MYREICO – Arson 1st

BURTON, DERIUS – Criminal Mischief 1st

CHADWICK, BRADLEY – Unlawful Use of Facsimile of Official Identifiation Card

CHILSOM, SAMMIE – Trafficking Cocaine

CLEVELAND, LAGEORGE – Certain Person Forbidden To Possess A Pistol



COOPER, ASHLEY – Posesssion of Controlled Substance

ELLISOR, JEFFREY – Burglary 3rd

FARAJ, BASEM – Attempted Sodomy 1st

FINLEY, ELIJAH – Domestic Violence 2nd

FLOWERS, KAWANDA – Domestic Violence 3rd



FRANKLIN JR, ROBERT – Violation of Domestic Protection Order Enforcement ACT

GENTRY, DEVONTAE – Robbery 1st

GRANT, CHIQUITA – Theft of Property 1st

HICKS, LAMARKEST – Robbery 1ST

HOLLON, JOHN – Murder



JOHNSON, KANIAUS – Assault 2nd

JONES, JONATHAN – Theft of Property 3rd

LIVINGSTON, TONY – Theft of Property 3rd

LYKES, NYEIASHA – Murder

MITCHELL, STEVEN – Trafficking Marijuana



RUDOLPH, TRAVONTAYE – Capital Murder of Person in a Vehicle From Outside The Vehicle

SANFORD, ISHABOONDA – Fugitive from Justice

SCOTT, QUONDRIOUS – Auto Burglary

TALLEY, RODNEY – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle

WARE, WILLIE – Breaking, Entering Vehicle



WELLS, DEDRICK – Robbery 1st

WHEELER, CORNELIUS – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

WILLIAMS, DION – Theft of Property 1st

WILLIAMS, RANDALL – Domestic Violence 3rd

WILLIAMSON, DALLAS – Theft of Property 1st

