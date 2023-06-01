Montgomery Greek Festival returns this weekend

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery Greek Festival is back!

The festival will be held Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church located at 1721 Mt. Meigs Road.

In addition to traditional Greek food, like gyros, spanakopita and baklava, there will be music, dancing, activities for the kids, and more.

WAKA’s Glenn Halbrooks sat down with Danny Mitsios from Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church to talk about this weekend’s activities.