U.S. Senate Approves Bill Overturning Student Debt Cancellation

by WAKA 8

A Republican measure overturning President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan has passed the Senate and now awaits an expected veto.

The vote was 52-46, with support from two Democrats and one independent.

The resolution was approved last week by the GOP-controlled House .

Biden has pledged to keep in place his commitment to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in February in a challenge to Biden’s move, with the conservative majority seemingly ready to sink the plan.

A decision is expected in the coming weeks. Congressional Republicans aren’t expected to have enough support to override a veto.

