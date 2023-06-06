Two Alabama Baseball Players invited to the USA Baseball Training Camp

by Lindsey Bonner

On the heels of earning a trip to the Super Regionals, two players from Alabama’s Baseball Team are invited to participate in USA Baseball’s Collegiate National Training Camp. Alton Davis II and Luke Holman were the two players from Alabama.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp is comprised of 56 of the most premiere non draft eligible college players in the county. Both Davis and Holman will participate in the Stars vs. Stripes intersquad game in Cary, North Carolina. This Stars vs. Stripes series will take place June 25th through the 28th. After the Stars vs. Stripes series takes place, the 26 man roster representing the Collegiate National Team will be announced. This team will represent the United States in a friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan.

Alton Davis II is invited to participate as a freshman. Davis is a left-handed pitcher for the Tide. In his freshman campaign at Alabama, Davis has earned a spot on the Freshman All-SEC Team, has appeared in a team high 24 games, and he also leads the Crimson Tide and is tied for second in the SEC in saves with eight. Davis owns a 3.86 ERA so far this season.

Luke Holman is a sophomore right-handed pitcher for Alabama. During his sophomore campaign with the Tide, he has been coined as the “ace” at Alabama and has a team high of seven wins. Holman has only allowed 5.73 hits per nine innings and owns a 3.46 ERA so far this season.

Information from the University of Alabama