3 Degree Guarantee: Girls On The Run South Central Alabama gets $1,350 check

by WAKA 8

We are happy to give away another 3 Degree Guarantee check to a local charity.

AirNow Home Services and WAKA 8 are giving a check to Girls On The Run South Central Alabama.

We are presenting a check of $1,350, which is what we raised in May for getting Montgomery’s high temperature correct in our weather forecasts, within three degrees.

The group offers programs to help girls with confidence, kindness and decision-making.

“We plan on using this money to provide scholarships for girls to be able to participate in our program. We have a lot of lower income schools in the area, and we like to try to be able to provide scholarships so that everyone can participate who wants to participate,” Maggie Brooks of Girls On The Run South Central Alabama said.

“It’s wonderful what they do through the schools, through churches, through different organizations to be able to assist with teams to help these younger people as they’re developing and everything with their esteem. Just having a positive role model to go for, and I know I speak for AirNow, we’re just very glad to partner with them and the community for all the good that they do,” Bill Talbot of AirNow Home Services said.

AirNow Home Services and WAKA 8 each chip in $25 every day that our weather team gets Montgomery’s high temperature forecast right, within three degrees.

The money grows during the month, to produce a big check that we give to charities right here in our area.