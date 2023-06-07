Alabama Softball adds senior pitcher Kayla Beaver for the 2024 season

Alabama Softball

by Lindsey Bonner

The Alabama Crimson Tide adds another pitcher to the staff for the 2024 season. After a stellar career at Central Arkansas, fifth-year senior Kayla Beaver will suit up for the Tide in the spring of 2024.

During the 2023 season at Central Arkansas, Beaver lead the team with a 25-7 record and also owns a 1.15 ERA. Also during the 2023 season, Beaver recorded 194 strikeouts over 201.2 innings pitched.

During the entirety of her career at Central Arkansas, Beaver logged a 1.52 ERA while recording 23 shutouts and 514 strikeouts.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to compete at a high level with this amazing team, family and coaches! I have dreamed about wearing an Alabama jersey since I was eight years old. I cannot wait to grow as a player and a person alongside these amazing athletes and the Alabama softball family,” says Beaver.

“We are so excited that Kayla will be joining us for her final year of softball. She will give us a power right arm and tremendous experience in the circle,” says Head Coach Patrick Murphy.

-Information from the University of Alabama