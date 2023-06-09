Mya Holt of Wetumpka named the Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year

High School Softball

by Lindsey Bonner

For 38 years Gatorade has been honoring high school student-athletes. Their annual awards not only recognize players for their performances on the playing surface but also for their dedication to their studies and their character.

This year, Gatorade honors Mya Holt of Wetumpka High School as the 2022-23 Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year. Holt is now the first recipient of the Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year Award at Wetumpka High School.

During her Junior season, the right-handed pitcher and outfielder helped Wetumpka to a 56-6-1 record and a 6A State Title. In the circle, Holt recorded a 37-2 record, a .75 ERA, 223 strikeouts over 215.2 innings, and a .683 WHIP. At the plate, Holt batted a .512 and recorded 22 home runs, 96 RBIs, and a 1.690 OPS.

To add to her many accolades, Holt ranks as the number 50 prospect in the nation for the Class of 2024 by Extra Innings.

Holt also excels in the classroom where she has maintained a 4.0 and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is also extremely involved in her community volunteering for the Montgomery Food Bank, Read Across America, and the Salvation Army with their tornado relief efforts.

Holt is verbally committed to Troy University to play Softball in the Fall of 2024.

Holt is now in the running for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year Award which will be announced later this month.