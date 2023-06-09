The Wellness Coalition offers program to help people avoid type 2 diabetes

by WAKA 8

The Wellness Coalition is offering a year-long program to help people avoid type 2 diabetes.

The program, called Change Your Lifestyle, Change Your Life, will focus on healthy eating, physical activity and other lifestyle changes.

June is the final month to sign up. The virtual program starts Monday, June 26, while in-person classes begin Wednesday, June 28.

If you are interested, call (334) 293-6502 or visit: https://www.thewellnesscoalition.org/cyl2/

The Wellness Coalition is made up of area health care providers which provide free coaching, education and other services in the River Region to help people manage or prevent chronic diseases.