Former President Trump pleads not guilty to 37-count indictment

by WAKA 8

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts that he mishandled classified documents.

He appeared in federal court in Miami to enter the plea at his arraignment this afternoon. TV cameras are not allowed inside federal court.

This is first time the Department of Justice has ever charged a former president with a crime.

Trump, had flown on his private plane to Miami on Monday.

An official familiar with the proceeding said ahead of the hearing that the former president wouldn’t be “arrested” but instead “processed” and in the loose custody of the U.S. Marshals. The U.S. Marshals will administer a digital fingerprint scan and collect typical information: date of birth, Social Security and recent address history.

Officials told reporters ahead of the arraignment that there will be no mugshot. CBS News reports that Trump will not have to give up his passport and there would be no limitations on his domestic or international travel.

Special counsel Jack Smith, whose office led the investigation that led to the Justice Department to charge Trump, arrived in Miami on Monday night.