3 new retailers coming to The Shoppes at Eastchase

by WAKA 8

Three new retailers are coming to The Shoppes at Eastchase.

According to Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, First Watch, South Boutique and Goldfish Swim School will be coming to the area in 2023.

First Watch will be the newest family-friendly restaurant to join the Shoppes. First Watch offers breakfast, brunch and lunch while serving a chef-driven menu of elevated classics and seasonal specialties. Officials say the restaurant will be located in the old Panera Bread location and is scheduled to open in Fall 2023. This will be the second First Watch in Montgomery. The other is located in Midtown on Zelda Road.

South Boutique is not new to Eastchase. The Birmingham-based boutique tested the market with a pop-up shoppe during the holidays and will now become a full-time tenant. The store, which is scheduled to open in August, will be located adjacent to Dillard’s and next to LOFT.

The Goldfish Swim School is a premier learn-to-swim facility for children ages 4 months to 12 years. It will be located at Eastchase Plaza next to Kohl’s. This is the second location for Goldfish Swim in the state, with the first opening in Birmingham last year.

For more information on these retailers and the grand openings planned for each, visit here.