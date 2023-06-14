CODE RED: severe storms likely Wednesday and Wednesday night

by Riley Blackwell, Ben Lang

Severe storms appear likely Wednesday. Storms may move through central and south Alabama in multiple rounds. One round may affect our area during the afternoon. Another round may move through our area Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. The storm prediction center places all of our area within a moderate (level 4/5) severe risk through Wednesday night, certainly a rarity for our area in mid-June.

All modes of severe weather appear possible through Wednesday night. Straight-line wind gusts could be strong to very strong, 60-80mph. Hail could be large to very large, up to baseball (2.75″) diameter size. At least a few tornadoes may occur, which could be strong to violent (EF2-EF5). Showers and storms continue overnight, but may become less intense after midnight.

Rain remains in our forecast Thursday and Friday. A few storms may become strong to severe each day. The SPC places south Alabama within a marginal (1/5) to slight (2/5) severe risk Thursday. All of our area lies within a marginal (1/5) severe risk Friday. Quarter (1″) size hail and straight-line winds up to 60 mph look like the primary risks each day.

Father’s day weekend appears more routine for this time of year. Both Saturday and Sunday look hot and humid, with scattered daytime showers and storms each day. Temperatures warm into the low 90s each afternoon. The first few days of next week look similar, with scattered daytime showers and storms, and high temperatures in the low 90s.

Now is the time to prepare. First, download the free WAKA 8 weather app:

iPhone – Android

Next, make sure you have more than one way to get weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio in addition to your phone (with your emergency alerts turned on) make for a good combination. Do not depend on sirens to keep you protected.

Know where to go inside your home if severe weather is imminent. If you live in a mobile home, you need to find sturdy shelter somewhere else. Plan now for what you will do.

WAKA 8 will bring you live coverage on-air, online and on your phone. We will be staffed around the clock until the severe weather threat passes.

