Significant Severe Weather Likely Today

by Riley Blackwell

Today will be a very active day of severe weather. A low level jet is present over the area which will give us the energy needed for storm development today. Threats today will be damaging winds up to 80 mph, BASEBALL SIZED HAIL, and the chance for a few tornadoes. Some tornadoes could be strong (EF2+) so be sure to have multiple, RELIABLE means of receiving warnings.

There will likely be two rounds today. A morning MCS (line of storms) will likely be blowing through and has the chance of producing gusty winds and heavy rain. The primary threat for our severe weather today will come in the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. Some storms could become discrete (by themselves) this evening which would enhance the tornado and hail risk. There is no need to worry though because we will make it through today.

Be sure to download our weather app, ANN Weather, your app store. DO NOT RELY ON OUTDOOR TORNADO SIRENS!