by WAKA 8

Alabama State Troopers say a Dallas County man has been killed in a wreck in Lowndes County.

State troopers say 57-year-old Jay Morgan of Tyler was killed when his car hit another car head-on. Investigators say Morgan was not using a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Lowndes County 9 near Double Church Road, approximately 11 miles west of Mosses, at around 5:20PM Wednesday.