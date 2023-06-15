Grant to improve health care, add jobs in Alexander City

by WAKA 8

A Community Development Block Grant will help Russell Medical Center in Alexander City make a $30 million expansion.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the $450,000 grant, which will create 45 jobs in the community.

The grant will allow Russell Medical Center to make an expansion that includes improvements in its geriatric services and opening both an independent and assisted living facility.

The expansion, known as the Russell Legacy Project, includes a $25 million donation from Ben and Luanne Russell.

“This expansion is a step to improve the quality of life and medical care for so many in the Tallapoosa County-Lake Martin region and beyond,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “My hat is off to both Ben and Luanne Russell for their generous donation for this community project and to the local leaders who help guide this wonderful effort. I am pleased to provide these grant funds to such a worthwhile project that will benefit many people who live in Alexander City and in nearby areas.”

The proposed complex will be built on the south side of the Russell Medical Center complex off U.S. Highway 280. The complex will include a 26,000-square-foot advanced care center for seniors along with a 32-bed assisted-living facility and a 26-unit independent living cottage development.

The grant money will be used to install a sewer pumping station capable of disposing wastewater from the development. A local match of $354,000 has been pledged by the city and medical center for the project.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.