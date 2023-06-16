Montgomery County Mugshots 6/01/23-6/15/23
All are innocent until proven guilty
ANDERSON, LETOYA – Theft of Property 1st
-
BAILEY, ANTHONY – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity
-
BARNETT, MARQUICE – Attempting to Commit Murder
-
BAZEMORE, RAYVON – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
-
BAZZELL, GERALD – Possession Of Controlled Substance
-
-
BEAL, KEYONTAE – Assault 2nd
-
BELSER, NEHEMIAH – Robbery 3rd
-
BOONE, MICHAEL – Robbery 1st
-
BRAMLETT, JOSEPH – Felony Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment
-
BROOKS, SHENARD – Domestic Violence 1st
-
-
BROWN, CASHADA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
-
CALDWELL, LIL ERYK – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
-
CLAYTON, DARRYL – Theft of Property 1st
-
CRAWFORD, JOSE – Violation of Community Notification Act
-
EDWARDS, KIMBERLY – Attempting to Commit Murder
-
-
FELDER, KENDARIUS – Robbery 1st
-
FORD, RICKY – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
-
HARTWELL, JUQWARN – Murder
-
HERRING, AMANDA – Possession, Receiving Controlled Substance
-
LONG, JERRY – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
-
-
LOWE JR, DESMOND – Murder
-
LUCAS, NICHOLAS – Burglary 3rd
-
LUCKIE JR, WILLIE – Theft of Property 1st
-
MCMEANS, REGINALD – Burglary 3rd
-
-
-
MURPHY, ADRIANNA – Murder
-
PARKS, JALEN – Burglary 3rd
-
POWELL, JONTAVIOUS – Robbery 3rd
-
SANKEY, DOMINICK – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
-
SMITH, DARIUS – Theft of Property 3rd
-
-
SOLOMAN, LA’VINCENT – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
-
TAYLOR, JAVORIS – Terroist Threat
-
THOMAS JR, ELIJAH – Theft of Property 1st
-
THOMAS, GRANVILLE – Sodomy 1st Degree
-
TIMMONS, DWAYNE – Theft of Property 2nd
-
-
-
WELLS, ANDREW – Robbery 1st
-
WHITE, ARTEZ – Illegal Possession of Credit Card
-
WHITTLE, CHRISTAN – Robbery 1st
-
WILLIAMS, DESHON – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
-
-
WILSON, MICHAEL – Assault 2nd
-
WOODS, ASHLYN – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
