Montgomery County Mugshots 6/01/23-6/15/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

ANDERSON, LETOYA – Theft of Property 1st

BAILEY, ANTHONY – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

BARNETT, MARQUICE – Attempting to Commit Murder

BAZEMORE, RAYVON – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

BAZZELL, GERALD – Possession Of Controlled Substance



BEAL, KEYONTAE – Assault 2nd

BELSER, NEHEMIAH – Robbery 3rd

BOONE, MICHAEL – Robbery 1st

BRAMLETT, JOSEPH – Felony Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment

BROOKS, SHENARD – Domestic Violence 1st



BROWN, CASHADA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

CALDWELL, LIL ERYK – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

CLAYTON, DARRYL – Theft of Property 1st

CRAWFORD, JOSE – Violation of Community Notification Act

EDWARDS, KIMBERLY – Attempting to Commit Murder



FELDER, KENDARIUS – Robbery 1st

FORD, RICKY – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

HARTWELL, JUQWARN – Murder

HERRING, AMANDA – Possession, Receiving Controlled Substance

LONG, JERRY – Receiving Stolen Property 1st



LOWE JR, DESMOND – Murder

LUCAS, NICHOLAS – Burglary 3rd

LUCKIE JR, WILLIE – Theft of Property 1st

MCMEANS, REGINALD – Burglary 3rd

MILLS, ZERNELL – Murder



MURPHY, ADRIANNA – Murder

PARKS, JALEN – Burglary 3rd

POWELL, JONTAVIOUS – Robbery 3rd

SANKEY, DOMINICK – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

SMITH, DARIUS – Theft of Property 3rd



SOLOMAN, LA’VINCENT – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

TAYLOR, JAVORIS – Terroist Threat

THOMAS JR, ELIJAH – Theft of Property 1st

THOMAS, GRANVILLE – Sodomy 1st Degree

TIMMONS, DWAYNE – Theft of Property 2nd



TYRE, FREDERICO – Murder

WELLS, ANDREW – Robbery 1st

WHITE, ARTEZ – Illegal Possession of Credit Card

WHITTLE, CHRISTAN – Robbery 1st

WILLIAMS, DESHON – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs



WILSON, MICHAEL – Assault 2nd

WOODS, ASHLYN – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

