Single Mother Loses Family Home in Storm

by Teresa Lawson

Jasmine Mason of Fort Deposit lost her family home during this week’s storms as winds of 60 to 80 miles per hour– equivalent to an EF -zero tornado– caused a large tree in her yard to fall on her mobile home.

The fallen tree collapsing parts of the roof and causing extensive water damage.

Jasmine’s home was left to her by her late Mother Glenda Mason and holds priceless memories.

Jasmine tells us that her heart is broken by the damage, but her faith is unwavering as she’s grateful that she and her young son were not home at the time.