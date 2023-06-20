Wayward cow spotted in east Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Cow captured outside Taylor Road Baptist Church – Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – Photo from Dr. Daniel Atkins

Folks in east Montgomery got a surprise Monday morning when a cow was seen wandering near EastChase.

The cow was eventually spotted and captured at Taylor Road Baptist Church around 10AM.

Senior Pastor Dr. Daniel Atkins said a cowboy from ALEA roped the cow and took it away.

Atkins said ALEA scanned its tag and said it had been bought from an auction in Georgia yesterday. No word on where it had originally escaped.

The church is having Vacation Bible School this week. Ironically, this year’s theme is “Twists and Turns.”