Alabama State Head Baseball Coach, Jose Vazquez, named to USA Collegiate National Team Coaching Staff

Alabama State Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama State Head Baseball Coach, Jose Vazquez, has been named to the USA Collegiate National Team Coaching Staff. The other coaches on staff include; Reggie Christiansen of Sacramento State and Andy Stankiewicz of USC. Thomas Eager of Stanford also joins the staff as a pitching coach.

While Vazquez and Stankiewicz will serve as the first and third base coaches, Christiansen will serve as the bench coach for the team. Brady Austin, a student manager from East Carolina, will also serve on the staff as a bullpen coach. The Team Manager of the 2023 USA Collegiate National Team is Larry Lee, the Head Coach at Cal Poly. This will be Lee’s first time serving as the Team Manager, but he has previously served on the coaching staff as an assistant.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Brady, Reggie, Thomas, Andy, and José to our 2023 coaching staff,” said General Manager of Collegiate and Professional National Teams Eric Campbell. “This staff features some of the best and brightest college baseball coaches in the nation, and we are confident that they will guide our team to a great deal of success this summer. Led by Larry, our staff will offer unparalleled guidance to the top non-draft eligible players in the country.”

This will be Vazquez’s first time serving on the USA Collegiate National Team Coaching Staff.