Very nice end to the week with mostly sunny weekend

by Riley Blackwell

Friday is starting off with some clouds overhead but sunshine will likely hang around for a good bit of the morning. However sunshine will be in full supply this afternoon and temperatures will be remaining below average. There is a slim chance for showers or storms, but the chance remains extremely low. Clear skies will be overhead tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Saturday will start off calm with potentially some fog as well, but another calm day is in store for Friday. Temperatures will likely be a couple of degrees warmer, but rain chances will be even lower tomorrow than they are today.

The weekend is looking fantastic with abundant sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures back into the low 90s.