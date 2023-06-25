Autauga County Sheriff’s Department searches for man accused of hammer attack

by WAKA 8

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 35-year-old

Jonathan Lee Smith of Marbury, AL. Smith is wanted for Attempted Murder.

On Friday night, June 23, 2023, Johnathan Lee Smith entered a home in the 700 block of

County Road 21N and used a hammer to strike his victim multiple times in the head, causing

catastrophic injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Jonathan

Smith was last seen exiting his vehicle on foot around County Road 69 and County Road 21 in

Autauga County, AL.

Autauga County Investigators advise Jonathan Lee Smith has made threats to the witnesses of

his current assault. Use Extreme Caution if you come in contact with Smith. Notify the Police

immediately!

Jonathan Lee Smith is described as a 35-year-old black male that stands 5ft 6in height, weighs

approximately 155lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Lee Smith, please

immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP

(7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.