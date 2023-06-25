Autauga County Sheriff’s Department searches for man accused of hammer attack
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 35-year-old
Jonathan Lee Smith of Marbury, AL. Smith is wanted for Attempted Murder.
On Friday night, June 23, 2023, Johnathan Lee Smith entered a home in the 700 block of
County Road 21N and used a hammer to strike his victim multiple times in the head, causing
catastrophic injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Jonathan
Smith was last seen exiting his vehicle on foot around County Road 69 and County Road 21 in
Autauga County, AL.
Autauga County Investigators advise Jonathan Lee Smith has made threats to the witnesses of
his current assault. Use Extreme Caution if you come in contact with Smith. Notify the Police
immediately!
Jonathan Lee Smith is described as a 35-year-old black male that stands 5ft 6in height, weighs
approximately 155lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnathan Lee Smith, please
immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP
(7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.