Montgomery Whitewater faces lawsuits over construction

by WAKA 8

The yet-to-open Montgomery Whitewater outdoor recreation complex is facing lawsuits related to its construction.

The lawsuits are from a company called MDG, which is minority-owned business that performed subcontracting work, such as concrete, mechanical and electrical.

It says it’s been the victim of greed and racism and hasn’t been paid what it is owed.

One lawsuit is seeking $4.2 million and alleges fraud, breach of contract and vicarious liability.

Channel 8 is seeking a response from the defendants named in the lawsuits.

The 120-acre complex near downtown is scheduled to open next month.

READ FIRST LAWSUIT

READ SECOND LAWSUIT