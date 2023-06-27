Dangerous Heat Coming Our Way

by Shane Butler

We are heading towards a three day period of dangerous heat! It begins Thursday and lingers through Saturday. We’re expecting temps to reach the mid to upper 90s for highs but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 100+ degrees. The heat indices will range between 105 to 115 across our area. This is dangerous heat and everyone should take precautions. We suggest limiting time exposed to the heat and staying hydrated. This is rather early for this type heat and can catch folks off guard. That’s why it’s important to check on friends and neighbors.

Rain chances over the next several days will be low but starting Friday and over the weekend, those afternoon showers or storms will be possible. These will help knock the heat down in spots. We see a better chance for showers and storms beginning Sunday and continuing into next week. Daytime temps will still be in the 90s but increased rain activity should help take the heat down at times.