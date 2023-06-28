Madonna postpones upcoming tour due to “serious bacterial infection”

by WAKA 8

Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager calls a “serious bacterial infection.”

Manager Guy Oseary says the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He says the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery.

Promoter Live Nation has confirmed the postponement of the tour, which had been set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15.

The manager says details about rescheduled dates will be shared soon.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)