Heat Wave Lingers Into The Weekend

by Shane Butler

Dangerous heat will linger into the upcoming weekend but there are signs next week will trend towards a typical July weather setup. In the meantime, heat indices will range between 105 to 115 Friday and Saturday. You need to limit your time exposed to these hot and humid conditions. We suggest you stay hydrated and just slow down and take it easy for a few more days.

I’m looking upstream as a complex of showers and storms moves southward out of the Tennessee Valley this evening. If this area of rain and storms can hold together, some of us could actually get wet later tonight. It’s a long shot but not out of the question.

We’re starting to see the chance for showers working into the area beginning Friday. Sky conditions are expected to be mostly sunny until the late afternoon hours. During the peak heating there will be a few isolated showers or storms popping up. Temps will be hovering in the mid to upper 90s but shower activity will help knock that down in spots. Those isolated showers or storms will be possible both Friday and Saturday. Our rain chances will increase Sunday into early next week. Scattered showers and storms are more likely and that will definitely help take the heat down.

Tuesday is our 4th of July holiday and we’re still expecting morning sunshine to give way to scattered afternoon showers and storms. Temps will manage the lower to mid 90s for highs. This weather setup will repeat itself throughout the remainder of that week.

Again, stay hydrated and limit your exposure to direct sunshine over the next few days. We want everyone to make it through this early summer heatwave. You know there will be more of this ahead, hang in there and keep cool.