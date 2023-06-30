Heat Wave Continues Into The Weekend

by Shane Butler

Our dangerous heat wave continues through the weekend! Temps will climb into the upper 90s for high temperatures but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 103-113. Heat index values will be dangerous and if you over do it, you could develop heat exhaustion or even have a heat stroke. Slow down and just take it easy over the weekend.

Fortunately, there will be an increased chance for afternoon showers and storms around the area beginning Saturday. The rain activity will help knock the heat down at times. We expect scattered showers and storms each afternoon through all of next week. Tuesday is July 4th and we’re expecting typical summertime conditions to prevail. Those hot and humid temps will give way to showers and storms. Some will go into the evening and that could have an impact on some fireworks displays.

Looking ahead, we see our rain chances increasing Wednesday through the latter half of the week. High pressure drifts farther south of us and a frontal boundary approaches from the north. The boundary moving in along with daytime heating should give us better coverage of storms. As a result, temps will come down a bit and lower 90s are more likely late week.

We hope you and your family have a safe and happy 4th of July holiday period. This heat is still dangerous and we urge you to be cautious during the peak heating hours. It’s best to stay hydrated and avoid extended periods of direct sun exposure.