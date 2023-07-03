Montgomery County Mugshots 6/16/23-6/30/23
All are innocent until proven guilty
ALKIRE, WILLIAM – Theft of property 1st
BELL, PATRICK – Theft of Property 3rd
BOONE, FREDRICOUS – Burglary 3rd
BOWE, QUINTEN – Theft of property 3rd
BROWN, EMILE – Violation of Community Notification Act
BROWN, JEFFREY – Burglary 3rd
DAVIS, QUENDARIOUS – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
DUFOUR, SPENCER – Possession of Control Substance
ELLIS JR, CALVIN – Theft of Property 4th
FLEMING, JAVARIS – Auto Burglary
GREEN, RUFUS – Criminal Trespass 3rd
HATCHER, REGINALD – Robbery 1st
HICKS, JAMIE – Theft of Property 1st
HOWARD, DEMARCUS – Domestic Violence 3rd
HUMPHREY, ERIC – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
JOHNSON, CURTIS – Criminal Trespass 3rd
LEWIS, MARQUIS – Possession of Controlled Substance
MOONEY, EDWARD – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
PALMER, RODDELL – Attempted Murder
PETERSON, KEVONTAE – Burglary 1st
PETTAWAY, JONATHAN – Assault 2nd
POWELL, JEVORISE – Domestic Violence 1st
ROBERTS, TIFFANY – Interference with Custody
SHINES, VERONICA – Domestic Violence 3rd
STEINER, TIMOTHY – Burglary 3rd
STEPHENS, TYCORIAN – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd
STEWART, ARTIN – Possession of Controlled Substance
TONEY SR, BRUCE – Burglary 3rd
WHITE, KEITH – Domestic Violence
WILLIAMS, JABORIS – Assault 1st
