Montgomery County Mugshots 6/16/23-6/30/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by WAKA 8

ALKIRE, WILLIAM – Theft of property 1st

BELL, PATRICK – Theft of Property 3rd

BOONE, FREDRICOUS – Burglary 3rd

BOWE, QUINTEN – Theft of property 3rd

BROWN, EMILE – Violation of Community Notification Act



BROWN, JEFFREY – Burglary 3rd

DAVIS, QUENDARIOUS – Possession of Marijuana 2nd

DUFOUR, SPENCER – Possession of Control Substance

ELLIS JR, CALVIN – Theft of Property 4th

FLEMING, JAVARIS – Auto Burglary



GREEN, RUFUS – Criminal Trespass 3rd

HATCHER, REGINALD – Robbery 1st

HICKS, JAMIE – Theft of Property 1st

HOWARD, DEMARCUS – Domestic Violence 3rd

HUMPHREY, ERIC – Receiving Stolen Property 1st



JOHNSON, CURTIS – Criminal Trespass 3rd

LEWIS, MARQUIS – Possession of Controlled Substance

MOONEY, EDWARD – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

PALMER, RODDELL – Attempted Murder

PETERSON, KEVONTAE – Burglary 1st



PETTAWAY, JONATHAN – Assault 2nd

POWELL, JEVORISE – Domestic Violence 1st

ROBERTS, TIFFANY – Interference with Custody

SHINES, VERONICA – Domestic Violence 3rd

STEINER, TIMOTHY – Burglary 3rd



STEPHENS, TYCORIAN – Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

STEWART, ARTIN – Possession of Controlled Substance

TONEY SR, BRUCE – Burglary 3rd

WHITE, KEITH – Domestic Violence

WILLIAMS, JABORIS – Assault 1st

