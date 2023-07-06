Alabama Christian Academy wins their second straight ASABFA Classic High School State Championship

High School Sports

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama Christian Academy’s Fishing Team Team wins their second straight ASABFA Classic High School State Championship.

“We are extremely proud of the ACA Fishing Team and their outstanding accomplishments,” said a school representative. “Their passion for fishing and dedication to their team and school is truly inspiring. We are honored to have such a talented group of young anglers representing Alabama Christian Academy.”

In addition to winning yet another state title, three of the team’s boats will compete at the 2023 Bassmaster High School National Championship on Lake Hartwell later in July. The members of the team that qualified for the national competition include; Hayes Finch, JT Lamberth, Alexander Costanza, Kade Brannen, Ethen Gardner, and Hayes Boyd.

“We couldn’t have achieved this success without the hard work and dedication of every member of our team,” said a team member. “We are truly blessed to be part of a great Christian school like Alabama Christian Academy and thankful to represent them.”