Manhunt underway in Dallas County

by WAKA 8

A manhunt is underway in Dallas County.

The search is in the area of County Road 264 within the Jones community.

The suspect is a black male, approximately 6’2″ and weighs 200 lbs. He is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach or attempt to contact him.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation Tactical Team, Aviation Unit and Highway Patrol Division, along with the Alabama Department of Corrections’ K-9 Tracking Team, are all assisting the United States Marshals Service with the manhunt.