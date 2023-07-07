Texas A&M transfer Riley Valentine joins Alabama Softball

Alabama Softball

by Lindsey Bonner

Riley Valentine, a catcher, joins the 2024 roster for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Valentine spent her freshman season as an Aggie at Texas A&M where she appeared in 40 games and got 20 starts. In 2023, Valentine tallied 20 RBIs, 6 home runs, and earned a SEC Freshman of the Week Award.

“Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for this opportunity. To take the field with ‘Bama’ across my chest with my Crimson Tide teammates is something most girls can only dream about. I’m so excited to be part of the Alabama family! Every path leads you to exactly where you’re supposed to be. Sometimes the path will be long but it will be worth it! Proverbs 3:5-6,” says Valentine.

“We are so excited to welcome Riley to our softball family. She is a great young lady from an awesome family. Riley will add athleticism, pop and great leadership to our team,” says Head Coach Patrick Murphy.