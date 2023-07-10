Two men arrested in weekend deadly shooting

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

20-year-old Luis Barrera and 20-year-old Baltazar Barrera, both of Montgomery, have been charged in the shooting that killed a 15-year-old juvenile and injured six others.

The fatal shooting happened just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Gardendale Drive.

Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found the juvenile male victim with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

While at the scene, officers located three additional victims with non-life threatening wounds and one additional victim with a life-threatening wound. All were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Additionally, while at a local hospital, additional contact was made with an adult male and a juvenile male victim who both sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. These victims were transported by personal vehicles for treatment. It was determined that all of the victims were shot on Gardendale Drive.

Luis Barrera and Baltazar Barrera are both in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on no bond.