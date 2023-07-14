Montgomery’s Crampton Bowl will host the FCS Kickoff and the Boeing Red Tail Classic once again

College Football

by Lindsey Bonner

To kick off the 2023 college football season, ESPN will make the trip to Montgomery for the FCS Kickoff and the 3rd annual Boeing Red Tail Classic.

The FCS Kickoff will be a week-zero match-up featuring North Alabama and Mercer. The Game will be televised on ESPN at 3:30 Saturday, August 26th.

The very next week, ESPN will be back in Montgomery at Crampton Bowl for another nationally televised game, the 3rd annual Boeing Red Tail Classic. This game will feature two HBCU Teams, Fort Valley State and Tuskegee. The game will be played on Sunday, September 3rd at 7:00 on ESPN.

“We are excited to build on our successful partnership with ESPN,” Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “As the host city for the FCS Kickoff, Boeing Red Tails Classic and the Camellia Bowl, we have implemented a strategy that will help us not only welcome players and fans but offer an exceptional gameday experience – whether they join us in person or over the airwaves.”

For more information about tickets to both games you can visit www.montgomerykickoffgames.com