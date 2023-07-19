Montgomery County Mugshots 7/01/23-7/15/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by WAKA 8

ASHLEY JR, DERRICK – Assault 2nd

AVERY, NIGEL – Trafficking, Fentanyl

BARRERA, BALTAZAR – Capital Murder

BARRERA, LUIS – Capital Murder

BROOKS, ALFRED – Receiving Stolen Property 1st



BROWN, MARCUS – Robbery 1st

BURKETT, CHAD – Burglary 2nd

CASTILLO, ALONDRA – Fugitive From Justice

COLEMAN, CARLOS – Escape 3rd

COLEY, KENDARIUS – Capital Murder



COLLINS, THEODRIC – Escape 1st Degree

DAVIS, JAMES – Violation of Community Notification Act

DUNCAN, WILLIAM – By Order of Court

EMFINGER, SCOTT – Domestic Violence 3rd

FOSTER, JACOBY – Theft of Property 1st



FRANDI, KEVIN – Domestic Violence 2nd

GOLDSMITH, HERBERT – Burglary 3rd

HARRIS, LINWOOD – Theft of Property 1st

HINES, ANGELIC – Attempted Murder

HOOKS, LOUIS – Robbery 3rd



JACKSON, RODRIQUES – Domestic Violence 3rd

JORDAN, SHAKING – Domestic Violence 3rd

KING, TAURICE- Discharging Weapon into Unoccupied Building or Vehicle

LAMAR JR, MICHAEL – Assault 1st

LEE, TAIWAN – Robbery 3rd



LEWIS, KENSHAVI – Theft of Property 2nd

LIGON, LYNDARIUS – Burglary 1st

MACK, RUBIN – Domestic Violence 3rd

MAY, CARVARIA – Robbery 1st

PARKS, DONSACE – Theft of Property 3rd



QUADEER, TARIQ A – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

RAINEY, ROBER – Possession, Receiving Controlled Substance

RICHARDS, ANTHONY – Theft of Property 3rd

ROBINSON, WILLIE – Trafficking, Synthetic

SHAKESPEARE, ROBERT – Domestic Violence 2nd



SMITH III, CARL – Murder

TELLIS, OMARION – Burglary 3rd

THOMPSON, DERRICK – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

WHEELER, JOSEPH – Violation Of Community Notification Act

Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 07/01/2023 – 07/15/2023.

All are innocent unless proven guilty.