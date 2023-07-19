Montgomery County Mugshots 7/01/23-7/15/23
All are innocent until proven guilty
ASHLEY JR, DERRICK – Assault 2nd
AVERY, NIGEL – Trafficking, Fentanyl
BARRERA, BALTAZAR – Capital Murder
BARRERA, LUIS – Capital Murder
BROOKS, ALFRED – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
BROWN, MARCUS – Robbery 1st
BURKETT, CHAD – Burglary 2nd
CASTILLO, ALONDRA – Fugitive From Justice
COLEMAN, CARLOS – Escape 3rd
COLEY, KENDARIUS – Capital Murder
COLLINS, THEODRIC – Escape 1st Degree
DAVIS, JAMES – Violation of Community Notification Act
DUNCAN, WILLIAM – By Order of Court
EMFINGER, SCOTT – Domestic Violence 3rd
FOSTER, JACOBY – Theft of Property 1st
FRANDI, KEVIN – Domestic Violence 2nd
GOLDSMITH, HERBERT – Burglary 3rd
HARRIS, LINWOOD – Theft of Property 1st
HINES, ANGELIC – Attempted Murder
HOOKS, LOUIS – Robbery 3rd
JACKSON, RODRIQUES – Domestic Violence 3rd
JORDAN, SHAKING – Domestic Violence 3rd
KING, TAURICE- Discharging Weapon into Unoccupied Building or Vehicle
LAMAR JR, MICHAEL – Assault 1st
LEE, TAIWAN – Robbery 3rd
LEWIS, KENSHAVI – Theft of Property 2nd
LIGON, LYNDARIUS – Burglary 1st
MACK, RUBIN – Domestic Violence 3rd
MAY, CARVARIA – Robbery 1st
PARKS, DONSACE – Theft of Property 3rd
QUADEER, TARIQ A – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
RAINEY, ROBER – Possession, Receiving Controlled Substance
RICHARDS, ANTHONY – Theft of Property 3rd
ROBINSON, WILLIE – Trafficking, Synthetic
SHAKESPEARE, ROBERT – Domestic Violence 2nd
TELLIS, OMARION – Burglary 3rd
THOMPSON, DERRICK – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
WHEELER, JOSEPH – Violation Of Community Notification Act
All are innocent unless proven guilty.