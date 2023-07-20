Alabama State’s Ayana Emmanuel named SWAC Women of the Year

Alabama State

by Lindsey Bonner

Ayana Emmanuel, of the Alabama State Women’s Basketball Team, has been named the 2022-23 SWAC Women of the Year.

“This is a tremendous honor for Ayana,” Athletic Director Dr. Jason Cable said. “She has represented Alabama State University and our women’s basketball program in a tremendous way on and off the court!”

During the 2022-23 season, Emmanuel led the SWAC in scoring, averaging 16.8 points a game she also averaged 4.5 rebounds a game. In addition to SWAC Women of the Year, Emmanuel has earned several other accolades, including; first-team HBCU All-American, SWAC impact player of the week (4), 2022-23 SWAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, HBCU BOXTOROW National Co-Player of the Year, and All-SWAC first-team.

“Being a student-athlete at Alabama State University has given me the opportunity to network and build relationships that will last for a lifetime,” said Emmanuel. “I was able to establish a platform for myself, advocate for other student athletes, and give back to my community.”

After being named the SWAC Women of the year, she will now be nominated for the NCAA Women of the year.