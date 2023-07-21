Fallen Outdoors of Alabama hosts fishing day

Local Sports

by Lindsey Bonner

The Alabama division of Fallen Outdoors hosted its inaugural event on July 18th on a private lake in Shorter, Alabama.

Five U.S. Military Veterans were chosen to fish with Pro fishermen on the Bass Pro Tour. The Pro Fishermen included; Dustin Connell, Mark Daniels Jr., Greg Vinson, and Josh Butler.

Dustin Connell was paired up to fish with Shea Wilkes, a military veteran, who is originally from Opelika, Alabama.

“I just feel like these guys deserve it. They are out here fighting for our freedoms and defending everything that we can do so that we can enjoy this. It’s just our way of giving back,” says Connell.