Continued Hot But Not As Humid

by Shane Butler

Looks like we have finally entered into a typical summer time weather pattern around here. High pressure over the deep south will provide mainly clear and dry conditions through the week. Temps will hover in the mid to upper 90s but the air is a bit drier and that makes a big difference. Yes, it will still be hot but it won’t feel as bad as it did last week. Humidity levels will be down and that keeps the heat index numbers out of the danger range. We don’t see much if any rain activity through the work week. Of course, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out but most of us stay dry. Over the upcoming weekend, moisture does begin to increase and that will lead to scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon hours.