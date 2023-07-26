Chiante Wester named the Women’s Basketball Coach at Tuskegee

Tuskgee Women's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

According to Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin, Chiante Wester will take over as the new Head Coach of Tuskegee’s Women’s Basketball Team.

“The goal of this department is to always continue to build on the standard that has been set,” Ruffin stated. “In the hiring of Coach Wester, we believe that Tuskegee women’s basketball will again have a coach that can carry the recent momentum along with maintain the duty to educate, dominate, and graduate our student-athletes.”

Before accepting the job at Tuskegee, Wester spent three seasons at Livingstone College as their head coach.