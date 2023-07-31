Alabama State Cheerleading earns a bid to Nationals

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama State’s Cheerleading Team earned themselves a bid to the National Championship next April after they attended the National Cheerleader Associations Cheer Camp.

“We have successfully earned a bronze bid to NCA College Nationals which means we are not eligible in April,” head coach De’One Gregg said. “So now the work begins with training and fundraising. This will be the first time we have competed at the national level.”

The Hornets received three superior ribbons and finished second in the rally routine portion of the competition.

This is the first time that ASU Cheer has earned a bid to the National Championship.