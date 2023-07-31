Jarrod Cook Resigns as Trinity Presbyterian’s Head Baseball Coach

by Lindsey Bonner

On Monday afternoon, Trinity Presbyterian School announced the resignation of Head Baseball Coach Jarrod Cook.

Cook had been with the program for over 14 years serving as both an assistant coach and the head coach. During his time as an assistant under head coach Ken Whittle, Trinity won three State Titles (2012, 2013, 2015.) When Cook was named the head coach of the program in 2021, he lead the program to another state title in 2022.

“The opportunity to fulfill a calling and serve alongside so many wonderful people along the way.” He continued, “Trinity has been a special place for me and my family going on 15 years now, and it will forever hold a special place in our hearts,” says Cook.

The Interim Head of School, Suzanne Satcher, gave this statement,

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Jarrod Cook for his unwavering commitment to our baseball program. He has been an exemplary role model and mentor for our student-athletes. We wish Coach Cook and his family all the best in his future endeavors.”

Trinity Presbyterian will begin it’s search for their new head baseball coach immediately.