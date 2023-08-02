Montgomery County Mugshots 7/16/23-7/31/23
All are innocent until proven guilty
Posted:
Updated:
by
WAKA 8
BASS JR, PATRICK – Robbery 1st
BROCK, KALEB – Burglary 3rd
BROTHERS, CAMDEN – Reckless Driving
BROTHERS, JOSEPH – SORNA Violation
CALDWELL, BILLY – Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
CARPENTER, SYDNEY – SORNA Violation
CLEVELAND, JENNIFER – Theft of Property 1st
CROWELL, SEDRICK – Breaking, Entering Vehicle
CRUMPTON, DESEAN – Domestic Violence 3rd
CUNNINGHAM, DEMARION – Burglary 1st
DECATUR, RILEY – Violation of Community Notification Act
DOLECHECK, A CAMRON – SORNA Violation
GANTT, ALVIN – Domestic Violence
HAILS, BARBARA – Domestic Violence 2nd
HAMILTON, SHIDIAMOND – Child Abuse
HOLLINGSWORTH, JOSEPH – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance
HOUSE JR, THEARTHIS – Robbery 2nd
JACKSON, CHARLIE – Assault 1st
JOHNSON, KEIONI – Robbery 3rd
LOFTIS, PAUL – Fugitive from Justice
MOORER, KENDRICK – Capital Murder During Robbery in 1st Degree
MYERS, TERRENCE – Shooting or Discharging Weapons into Occupied Building or Vehicle
PAYNE, DEMICCO – Domestic Violence – Strangulation, Suffocation
PITTS, RANDALL – Holding for United States Marshal Only
RAINER, SHAYLA – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Unoccupied Building or Vehicle
SALERY, SHAQUIAN – Domestic Violence 3rd
SANDERSON, ANDRE – Burglary 3rd
SANDERSON, DERRICK – Attempted Murder
SIMMONS, BRANDON – Fugitive From Justice
SMITH, DUSTIN – Domestic Violence 2nd
STROUD, JAMES – Theft of Property 1st
TRAVION, TRAVION – Domestic Violence – Strangulations, Suffocation
WATTERS, MELVIN – Capital Murder
WHITE, DERRICK – Theft of Property 1st
WILLIAMS, DELVECCHIO – Robbery 1st
WILLIAMS, RANDALL – Domestic Violence 3rd
WINDHAM III, DARROW – Burglary 3rd
WINSLETT JR, ANTHONY – DUI
