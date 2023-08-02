Montgomery County Mugshots 7/16/23-7/31/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by WAKA 8

BASS JR, PATRICK – Robbery 1st

BROCK, KALEB – Burglary 3rd

BROTHERS, CAMDEN – Reckless Driving

BROTHERS, JOSEPH – SORNA Violation

CABRERA, ALEJANDRO – DUI



CALDWELL, BILLY – Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle

CARPENTER, SYDNEY – SORNA Violation

CLEVELAND, JENNIFER – Theft of Property 1st

COLEMAN, STEVIE – Murder

CROWELL, SEDRICK – Breaking, Entering Vehicle



CRUMPTON, DESEAN – Domestic Violence 3rd

CUNNINGHAM, DEMARION – Burglary 1st

DECATUR, RILEY – Violation of Community Notification Act

DOLECHECK, A CAMRON – SORNA Violation

GANTT, ALVIN – Domestic Violence



HAILS, BARBARA – Domestic Violence 2nd

HAMILTON, SHIDIAMOND – Child Abuse

HOLLINGSWORTH, JOSEPH – Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance

HOUSE JR, THEARTHIS – Robbery 2nd

JACKSON, CHARLIE – Assault 1st



JACKSON, ELIJAH – Murder

JOHNSON, KEIONI – Robbery 3rd

LOFTIS, PAUL – Fugitive from Justice

MOORER, KENDRICK – Capital Murder During Robbery in 1st Degree

MYERS, TERRENCE – Shooting or Discharging Weapons into Occupied Building or Vehicle



PAYNE, DEMICCO – Domestic Violence – Strangulation, Suffocation

PITTS, RANDALL – Holding for United States Marshal Only

RAINER, SHAYLA – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Unoccupied Building or Vehicle

SALERY, SHAQUIAN – Domestic Violence 3rd

SANDERSON, ANDRE – Burglary 3rd



SANDERSON, DERRICK – Attempted Murder

SIMMONS, BRANDON – Fugitive From Justice

SMITH, DUSTIN – Domestic Violence 2nd

STROUD, JAMES – Theft of Property 1st

TRAVION, TRAVION – Domestic Violence – Strangulations, Suffocation



WATTERS, MELVIN – Capital Murder

WHITE, DERRICK – Theft of Property 1st

WILLIAMS, DELVECCHIO – Robbery 1st

WILLIAMS, RANDALL – Domestic Violence 3rd

WINDHAM III, DARROW – Burglary 3rd



WINSLETT JR, ANTHONY – DUI

