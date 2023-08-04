Alabama State’s Colton Adams receives preseason recognitions

Alabama State Senior Linebacker, Colton Adams, has not only been named to the 2023 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Watch List, but has also been named a first-team preseason All-American.

Each year, the Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award is given out to the top defensive player in FCS Division I Football.

Adams has previously earned several honors in prior seasons including; first-team All-SWAC, Bluebloods All-American, All-SWAC, Phil Steele All-SWAC, Defensive Player of the Year, and BOXTOROW All-American.

