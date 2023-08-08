Another Storm Threat Wednesday

by Shane Butler

Our weather pattern will continue to be rather active with storms and hot temperatures! We’re sitting in just the right position for storms to move through the area. High pressure to our west is aligning a northwesterly wind flow into the region. Storm complexes develop upstream and follow that wind flow into our area. Any of these storm complexes will be capable of strong to severe storms. The main threats will be damaging winds, frequent lightning strikes, and very heavy downpours. The SPC has us under a marginal risk (1 out 5) on the storm scale for severe storms Wednesday. It does quiet down a bit for late week but while storms are fewer in number the heat takes advantage and temps soar. Mid to upper 90s are likely over the upcoming weekend. You factor in the humidity and those heat indices hover around 105, maybe a little higher readings in spots.